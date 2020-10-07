Firms dole out large dividends amid covid

The company’s net profit also fell steadily from ₹4,142 crore in the December quarter to ₹3,797 crore in the March quarter and ₹2,343 crore in the June quarter. “Shareholders will need to be taken care of. Dividend payouts may increase further significantly in the coming quarters. Large companies may be able to continue paying dividends but the mid-size and the small firms may lose out in this and this may lead to a migration of shareholders to blue chips from mid and small-cap," said a person close to a proxy advisory firm.