Firms see earnings upgrades despite steep valuations

According to Vinod Karki and Siddharth Gupta, analysts at ICICI Securities, the bulk of the demand as witnessed in sales and volume expansion was visible in core sectors, financials, discretionary consumption and exports. “Consequently, net profit to the gross domestic product on trailing 12 months basis of listed space has reached 4%, highest since FY12. Also, conservative forecast of net profit to GDP ratio based on consensus net profit estimates for around 600 companies and nominal GDP estimates indicates the ratio will reach 4.5% by FY23," Karki and Gupta wrote in a 1 November note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}