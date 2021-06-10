Firms tiptoe into FCCBs as equity turns hard to get

“It essentially is an option to both parties—the company wants a premium in the bull markets, while investors want to protect downside should the story not play out," said Sudhir Dash, founder and CEO of Unaprime Investment Advisors, a Mumbai-headquartered investment bank. “It is a good bull market instrument, but unlike in the past, investors must insist on leverage caps to ensure their paper has a residual value and while the number of funds which traditionally used to invest in FCCBs has declined, a new set of investors is expected to come up," Dash added. A leverage cap is a pre-determined leverage ratio that a firm cannot or should not exceed. This is often a part of loan covenant breaching, which can lead to the recalling of the loan.

