Alarm bells over Sebi's related party rules

Corporate India is worried primarily about two big issues: the threshold for an RPT to be considered material requiring shareholder approval and the definition of a related party. Companies are seeking a relook at these provisions in the interest of ease-of-doing business. “Several amendments, when put together, are going to make it quite difficult for companies to undertake RPTs. The amendments put immense powers in the hands of minority shareholders to approve any RPT. Both the scope of ‘related parties’ and RPT has been widened," said Lalit Kumar, partner, J Sagar Associates.