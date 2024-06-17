Markets
First 100 days crucial, green energy, semiconductor focus likely: LICMF CEO Jha
Dipti Sharma 6 min read 17 Jun 2024, 07:10 AM IST
Summary
- RK Jha, CEO & MD, LIC Mutual Fund, advises new-age investors to remain invested during market cycles and Black Swan events, which can occur every seven to 10 years. Despite losing trust or the temptation to withdraw funds, one should remain invested, he says.
Investors may need to be vigilant and cautious given the concerns around elections in the US, and ongoing geo-political conflict, says R.K. Jha, CEO & MD, LIC Mutual Fund.
