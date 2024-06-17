Also this | Savvy small investors score a quiet poll win

Hereon, what are the most important aspects to watch out for?

The first hundred days are one of the most important when the new government will take new initiatives. Besides, the infrastructure push, the government has promised 10 million households for solar rooftops. Moreover, I feel that the government may announce a few more initiatives particularly in the green energy space. The government is already ramping up focus in the semiconductor space. So that sector can take off.