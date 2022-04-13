A little over seven years, that's all it took for Ahmedabad-based Adani Green Energy to become not only the first Adani Group stock but also the first non-Sensex stock to take on the big boys in terms of market capitalization on the exchanges. On Wednesday, Adani Green was slightly shy of its record highs, but that did not stop the Gautam Adani-backed company to overtake biggies like HDFC and Bajaj Finance to become the eighth-most valued firm.

