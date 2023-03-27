First Citizens stock skyrockets over 49% after acquiring failed Silicon Valley Bank2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 08:21 PM IST
Investors lifted First Citizens Bancshares stock on Monday after its primary subsidiary First Citizens Bank acquired the failed Silicon Valley Bank. SVB which was once the top lender of Silicon Valley is the epicentre of the recent banking systems turmoil. The North Carolina-based First Citizens stock price has rallied to as high as 49%.
