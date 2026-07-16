First gold, now global stocks: have Indian investors forgotten the risks?

Indian investors are pouring more money into global equities as overseas investing becomes increasingly mainstream. While the opportunity is real, so are the risks, especially since no one can accurately predict when a popular investment theme could morph into a bubble.
Assets under management of India-domiciled funds invested exclusively in global equities, with no domestic exposure, have surged more than six-fold in five years, from ₹15,955 crore in December 2020 to ₹98,182 crore by the end of May 2026, according to Morningstar Investment Research India. The figure stood at ₹48,827 crore in December 2023 and ₹75,179 crore by December 2025.
The surge comes amid a rally in US tech stocks, enthusiasm around AI, and growing awareness among Indian investors of the benefits of geographical diversification. Nifty 50 has fallen 4% in the past year, versus an over 26% gain for the NASDAQ Composite.