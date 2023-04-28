First Republic Bank plunges 50% to hit record low amid takeover concerns of FDIC

After falling as much as 50% in response to a report from CNBC indicating that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. might take over the institution, First Republic Bank shares were repeatedly revoked. As of 11:10 a.m. in New York, shares had fallen to a new record low of $4.00 after earlier jumping as much as 6.6% on news of takeover talks. The San Francisco-based bank rose as high as 6.6% before dropping more than 50% and trade was suspended amid speculations of an FDIC takeover. First Republic is now the lowest member of the S&P 500 Index by value after its decline destroyed more than $21 billion in market value this year.

Fears that the FDIC, or Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., may take over the lender, as it did with Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month, caused First Republic to fall even more on Friday morning. Because of worries about lower-yielding assets and the need to pay more for its funding, the bank has seen a decline in deposits.

US officials are coordinating talks to rescue First Republic, with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve orchestrating meetings about throwing a lifeline, Reuters reported.

But some of the biggest US banks, which have already contributed $30 billion in deposits to prop up First Republic, have balked at getting more involved and potentially throwing good money after bad, Bloomberg News reported.

Since the failure of Silicon Valley Bank last month raised questions about the stability of other regional banks in the US, First Republic has come under pressure. “I’m surprised and disappointed that this situation has continued to linger as long as it has, with the bank’s stock down 95%" and credit gauges deteriorating, Summers said on Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week" with David Westin. “I hope that between the banks, the FDIC, the other public authorities, that the best way forward will be found within the next week or 10 days."

“These are things like forest fires, it is much easier to prevent them than it is to contain them after they start to spread," Summers said. He didn’t offer a preference for either an FDIC takeover or “some private sector oriented" workout. “But we need to figure out the answer to that question as quickly as possible and move on."

As per a Reuters report, the FDIC, the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve are among government bodies that have started to orchestrate meetings with financial companies about a lifeline for the bank. The government's involvement was helping bring more parties, including banks and private equity firms, to the negotiating table, one of the sources for the report had told Reuters.

"The potential worst-case scenario stemming from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank appears to have been averted," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note. "But the problems at First Republic are a reminder that further problems remain possible," Mark Haefele further added.

Since First Republic received a $30 billion deposit from 11 of the largest U.S. lenders on March 16 to halt a regional banking crisis that resulted in the demise of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, Wall Street institutions have been working to find an exit strategy for First Republic. After First Republic revealed on Monday that it had deposit outflows of more than $100 billion in the first quarter, discussions for a settlement gained a fresh focus this week. The bank acknowledged that it was losing money while claiming that its deposits had stabilised because it had to pay the Federal Reserve interest-bearing funds to make up the withdrawn deposits.

(With inputs from agencies)