First Republic Bank plunges 50% to hit record low amid takeover concerns of FDIC

After falling as much as 50% in response to a report from CNBC indicating that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. might take over the institution, First Republic Bank shares were repeatedly revoked. As of 11:10 a.m. in New York, shares had fallen to a new record low of $4.00 after earlier jumping as much as 6.6% on news of takeover talks. The San Francisco-based bank rose as high as 6.6% before dropping more than 50% and trade was suspended amid speculations of an FDIC takeover. First Republic is now the lowest member of the S&P 500 Index by value after its decline destroyed more than $21 billion in market value this year.

