First Republic shares plunge as $100 bln deposit flight jolts investors2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Wall Street analysts continue to see gray skies ahead for the bank, expecting challenges to extend through the year after two US bank failures last month created a liquidity crunch
First Republic Bank faces an uphill challenge to regrow its business after losing more than half of its deposits, analysts said on Tuesday, as shares sank 20% in premarket trading after the bank reported its first-quarter earnings.
