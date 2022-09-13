First stocks, now bonds: Why foreign investors are snapping up Indian securities

“We are also seeing how FIIs have come back strongly. Even the volume in the market has improved significantly. India Inc's earnings and their commentary continue to make us believe that India is on a growth path. We are confident the market will continue to do well as levers for growth continue. India's PLI scheme, China plus one strategy, India as among the fastest growing economies in the world and inflation continuing to remain soft are all indicators that the market should do well. India is in a very sweet spot where growth would be high and inflation low. These two combined are rare to find in a volatile world economy. No fund manager can afford to ignore this," said Sunil Damania, Chief Investment Officer at MarketsMojo. (With Agency Inputs)