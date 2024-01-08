FirstCry IPO: CEO Supam Maheshwari sold 6.2 million shares before filing DRHP
At a significant price of ₹487.44 per share, marking the highest rate for a secondary share sale in December, Maheshwari's divested shares would amount to a valuation exceeding ₹300 crore.
FirstCry's founder and managing director, Supam Maheshwari, divested 6.2 million shares in the company within the ten days leading up to the filing of the initial public offer, as outlined in the company's draft red-herring prospectus (DRHP).
