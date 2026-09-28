FirstCry shares surge 8% amid market sell-off | What lies ahead for the stock?

FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions share price jumped 8% on Monday, 28 September, despite weakness in the broader stock market.

The stock has gained 10.01% over the past week and 11.18% over the last two weeks. However, it remains down 16.12% over the past month, 16.57% in six months and 34.85% year-to-date.

FirstCry shares today opened at ₹182 apiece on the BSE; the stock touched an intraday high of ₹195.05 and an intraday low of ₹178.30.

Commenting on the technical outlook, Sudeep Shah, Vice President – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said FirstCry continues to trade in a downtrend and remains below key moving averages on the weekly chart.

On the daily chart, the stock recently approached its 50-day EMA but faced selling pressure at higher levels, leading to a decline, Shah said. He added that the MACD line remains below the zero line on both the daily and weekly charts, indicating a prevailing bearish bias.

According to Shah, the 20-week EMA zone of ₹200– ₹205 is likely to act as an immediate resistance. The bearish bias is expected to remain intact as long as the stock trades below this zone.

On the downside, immediate support is in the ₹170– ₹175 zone, he said. A decisive break below this support could extend the ongoing weakness in the stock.

Goldman Sachs buys ₹ 119 crore stake in FirstCry Global investment bank Goldman Sachs acquired a significant stake in FirstCry’s parent company, Brainbees Solutions Ltd, through a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on 24 September 2026.

Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Ltd purchased 68 lakh shares of Brainbees Solutions at ₹175 per share, taking the total transaction value to around ₹119 crore.

Brainbees Q1 results: Net loss narrows Meanwhile, Brainbees Solutions reported a significant improvement in profitability in Q1 FY27, with its consolidated net loss narrowing to ₹31 crore, compared with ₹46 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 1% year-on-year to ₹2,106 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹1,863 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company reported a sharp improvement in operating profitability, with consolidated EBITDA rising 73.5% year-on-year to ₹59 crore, from ₹34 crore a year earlier.

The EBITDA margin consequently expanded to 2.8% from 1.8% in the year-ago period. Brainbees said its year-on-year revenue growth rate improved sequentially, with Q1 FY27 recording its strongest revenue growth in the past seven quarters.

The company added that initiatives across its offline business continued to support growth, with offline GMV growing in the mid-teens during the quarter.

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