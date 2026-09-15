FirstCry stock: Brainbees Solutions share price jumps 7% after 54% fall in 1 year - reason?

Shares of Brainbees Solutions, parent company behind FirstCry, rallied nearly 7%, during Tuesday’s trading session. The recent uptick in the stock is part of its 2.47% rally in one week. The e-commerce stock saw a massive spurt in volume by more than 3.33 times today.

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Brainbees Solutions share price value has declined nearly 12.18% in one month and around 36.94% in 2026 so far, i.e. year to date (YTD).

Why is Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) share price rising today?

The 7% rally in Brainbees Solutions share price today came as the e-commerce stock saw a sharp surge in volumes. Nearly, 67,737 shares exchanged hands at 10:18 am on BSE. The sharp spike in trading volume was followed by the stock touching an intraday high ₹189.60 per share.

Brainbees Solutions share price trend The stock was trading 5.16% higher at ₹179 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹9,345.38 crore at 11 am on Tuesday, September 15. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹189.60 per share and an intraday low of ₹169.75 per share.

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Brainbees Solutions share price history

The e-commerce retail stock had touched its 52-week high of ₹406.05 per share on BSE on September 12, 2025. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹161.60 per share on September 10, 2026. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 1.78%. The stock has delivered 1.28% return in one week, but has declined close to 20% in six months, and around 37.8% in 2026 so far. Brainbees Solutions share price value has declined around 72% in two years.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹678.43 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2026-27. Its net profit stood at ₹680.42 crore in the March quarter of FY25-26. Net revenue increased sequentially to ₹21.59 crore in Q1FY27 against ₹8.72 crore in Q4FY26. FirstCry stock’s net earnings per share (EPS) declined to ₹0.41 in June quarter from ₹0.61 in Q4FY26.

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