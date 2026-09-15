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FirstCry stock: Brainbees Solutions share price jumps 7% after 54% fall in 1 year - reason?

Shares of Brainbees Solutions, parent company of FirstCry, surged nearly 7% in Tuesday's trading, part of a 2.47% weekly rally. However, it remains down about 12.18% in one month and 36.94% year-to-date, despite recent trading volume spikes.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated15 Sep 2026, 11:45 AM IST
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Shares of Brainbees Solutions, parent company of FirstCry, surged nearly 7% in Tuesday's trading. ( AI image for representational purpose)
Shares of Brainbees Solutions, parent company of FirstCry, surged nearly 7% in Tuesday's trading. ( AI image for representational purpose)
AI Quick Read

Shares of Brainbees Solutions, parent company behind FirstCry, rallied nearly 7%, during Tuesday’s trading session. The recent uptick in the stock is part of its 2.47% rally in one week. The e-commerce stock saw a massive spurt in volume by more than 3.33 times today.

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Brainbees Solutions share price value has declined nearly 12.18% in one month and around 36.94% in 2026 so far, i.e. year to date (YTD).

Why is Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) share price rising today?

The 7% rally in Brainbees Solutions share price today came as the e-commerce stock saw a sharp surge in volumes. Nearly, 67,737 shares exchanged hands at 10:18 am on BSE. The sharp spike in trading volume was followed by the stock touching an intraday high 189.60 per share.

Brainbees Solutions share price trend

The stock was trading 5.16% higher at 179 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 9,345.38 crore at 11 am on Tuesday, September 15. The stock had touched an intraday high of 189.60 per share and an intraday low of 169.75 per share.

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Brainbees Solutions share price history

The e-commerce retail stock had touched its 52-week high of 406.05 per share on BSE on September 12, 2025. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of 161.60 per share on September 10, 2026. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 1.78%. The stock has delivered 1.28% return in one week, but has declined close to 20% in six months, and around 37.8% in 2026 so far. Brainbees Solutions share price value has declined around 72% in two years.

The company had reported a net profit of 678.43 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2026-27. Its net profit stood at 680.42 crore in the March quarter of FY25-26. Net revenue increased sequentially to 21.59 crore in Q1FY27 against 8.72 crore in Q4FY26. FirstCry stock’s net earnings per share (EPS) declined to 0.41 in June quarter from 0.61 in Q4FY26.

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