Brainbees Solutions, which operates baby and kids’ products retailer FirstCry, saw its shares rally 13% on Tuesday, November 17, after the company reported a substantial improvement in its September-quarter performance. A combination of stronger revenue growth and a sharp reduction in losses brought the company closer to profitability.

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The company’s consolidated net loss fell to ₹12.6 crore in Q2 FY27, marking a 75.1% decline from ₹50.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The improvement was also visible sequentially, with the loss narrowing 71.4% from ₹43.9 crore in Q1 FY27.

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Revenue growth remained a key driver of the quarter’s performance. Operating revenue increased 14.1% year-on-year to ₹2,395.8 crore, compared with ₹2,099.1 crore in Q2 FY26. It was also up 13.7% from ₹2,106.2 crore in the preceding quarter.

FirstCry's revenue grows, but operating margins weaken While the reduction in net loss marked a significant improvement, the company continued to face pressure on its operating profitability. Adjusted EBITDA declined about 2.7% to ₹117.5 crore from ₹120.8 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consequently, the adjusted EBITDA margin contracted to 4.9% from 5.8%. Gross margin also weakened, falling to 35.1% of revenue from 36.7%.

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Total expenses rose 12.3% year-on-year to ₹2,439 crore from ₹2,171 crore in Q2 FY26. Material costs, the largest expense component, increased 16.9% to ₹1,554 crore from ₹1,329 crore, while other expenses climbed 12.6% to ₹568 crore.

The first-half numbers, however, showed progress in both revenue and loss reduction. Revenue for the first six months of FY27 increased 13.6% to ₹4,502 crore from ₹3,962 crore. The net loss narrowed approximately 52% to ₹56.5 crore from ₹117 crore in the year-ago period.

India business delivers strongest growth in eight quarters FirstCry’s India multi-channel business, spanning its app, website and physical stores, emerged as a key growth driver. Revenue from the segment rose 18.6% to ₹1,637.9 crore, representing its strongest growth in eight quarters. The company also said the business remained profitable at the net level.

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Supam Maheshwari, co-founder, MD and CEO, acknowledged the gap in the shareholders’ letter. “We are not yet back to the 9.1% we delivered a year ago, but the two pressures behind that gap are now beginning to ease,” he wrote.

The company also attributed some of the impact on Q2 growth to the timing of Dussehra. The festival fell about three weeks later this year, shifting a portion of festive sales from September into October. During the quarter, offline GMV grew 13%, while online revenue, after accounting for discounts, returns and taxes, increased more than 10%.

Brainbees has set an ambition to double its revenue over five years, with mid-teen growth serving as its near-term benchmark. Management expects Q3 to deliver a stronger performance than Q2, pointing to continued operational momentum across the business.

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Stock price trend The stock's sharp move on Tuesday came after a prolonged period of weakness. Brainbees Solutions shares rose 13% to an intraday high of ₹178.75. The stock had recorded its 52-week high of ₹348.50 in November 2025, while its 52-week low was ₹156.55 on November 17, 2026.

Despite the day's recovery, the stock remained down 1% over one month, 15% over three months, 21% over six months and 47% over one year.

Should you buy? JM Financial retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock but reduced its 12-month target price to ₹245 from ₹255 earlier.

The brokerage said the company delivered a mixed Q2 FY27 performance, with consolidated revenue rising 14% year-on-year, driven by a recovery in its India multi-channel (IMC) business. IMC revenue grew 18.6%, its strongest growth in eight quarters, although gross merchandise value (GMV) growth stood at 9%, partly due to festive demand shifting into Q3 FY27.

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JM Financial flagged continued margin pressure from residual diaper discounting and crude-linked costs, which weighed on EBITDA. International revenue grew 6% amid geopolitical disruptions, while profitability improved. With portfolio rationalisation and the transition completed, management expects stronger growth and margins from Q3.

"However, management indicated that these headwinds are easing with diaper competition moderating and gross margins expected to recover sharply from Q3 FY27. Following the Q2 FY27 gross margin miss, we cut FY27E adjusted EBITDA by ~18%, while broadly maintaining FY28–29E estimates as worst is likely behind," JM Financial stated.

Technical Outlook According to Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, the stock appears to be showing signs of a potential trend transition after forming a bullish divergence on the weekly chart. This indicates that the underlying selling momentum is gradually weakening, increasing the possibility of a recovery.

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“The 155–160 zone is a major support area, and sustaining above this zone will be crucial to maintaining the improving technical outlook. On the upside, the 185–190 zone represents an important resistance area. A sustained breakout above this resistance could strengthen bullish momentum and signal further upside potential. The weekly bullish divergence supports the possibility of a medium-term trend reversal. However, confirmation through price action and sustained buying interest will be important before concluding that a fresh uptrend has begun,” said the expert.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.