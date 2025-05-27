Firstcry-parent Brainbees Solutions shed nearly 6% as net loss widens in Q4

Shares of Brainbees Solutions, the parent company of FirstCry, came under pressure on Tuesday, May 27, slipping nearly 6 percent in intra-day trade after the company reported a sharp rise in net loss for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25). The disappointing quarterly results weighed heavily on investor sentiment, overshadowing positive developments in the company’s full-year performance.

Advertisement

In Q4FY25, Brainbees posted a net loss of ₹111 crore, marking a significant deterioration from a loss of ₹43 crore reported in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the situation worsened as well—the company had posted a narrower loss of ₹15 crore in the previous quarter (Q3FY25). Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,930 crore, representing a 16 percent year-on-year growth compared to ₹1,667 crore in Q4FY24. However, it reflected an 11 percent drop from the previous quarter's ₹2,172 crore, indicating a sequential slowdown in business momentum.

Adjusted EBITDA for the March quarter rose to ₹100 crore from ₹84 crore a year ago, suggesting some operational improvement. The company also highlighted a notable shift in consumer behavior. It stated that 38 percent of the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) from its top 20 cities in FY25 came from cross-channel customers—shoppers who transacted both online and offline. This reflects the company’s evolving omni-channel strategy and increasing offline presence, possibly setting the stage for longer-term growth.

Advertisement

Despite the Q4 setback, Brainbees delivered a better performance on an annual basis. The net loss for the full year narrowed to ₹265 crore from ₹322 crore in FY24. Total revenue for FY25 climbed 18 percent to ₹7,660 crore, and adjusted EBITDA surged 43 percent to ₹394 crore. Cash profit after tax nearly doubled to ₹209 crore, up 96 percent year-on-year, highlighting enhanced cash generation capacity. These improvements indicate that the company has made strides toward financial stability even though quarterly volatility persists.

Brainbees Solutions stock performance However, the stock reaction reflected the Street’s disappointment with the quarterly loss. Shares of Brainbees Solutions fell as much as 5.7 percent in intra-day trading to hit a low of ₹354 on Tuesday. The stock is now trading over 52 percent below its 52-week high of ₹734.25, which it had hit in October 2024. On the downside, it is still above its 52-week low of ₹291, touched earlier this month on May 7.

Advertisement

Despite the heavy selling post-earnings, Brainbees Solutions shares have managed a modest recovery in May, gaining around 5 percent so far. This comes after four consecutive months of declines—8 percent in April, 2.3 percent in March, a steep 21 percent fall in February, and a sharper 27 percent loss in January.