MUMBAI: Shares of Firstsource Solutions surged over 10% on Friday on reports that ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in the company to 2.88% during the June quarter.

At 1205 pm, shares of Firstsource Solutions traded at ₹43.45, up 7.5% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was down 0.6% at 36,498.13.

In the June quarter, Jhunjhunwala bought 57 lakh equity shares, or 0.82% stake, in FirstSource Solutions, following which his shareholding in the company stands at 2.88%.

Firstsource Solutions reported a 6.8% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹91.58 crore in the March quarter while net sales rose 10.7% to ₹1,067.26 crore during the period.

Since the beginning of 2020, the stock has gained 6%, outperforming the Sensex which has declined 12%.

Firstsource Solutions is a provider of a range of business process management services across the customer life cycle delivered through transaction processing. The firm's segments include banking, financial services and insurance and non-banking, financial services and insurance. Its clients are spread across US and Canada, UK, India, among others.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via