Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Firstsource Solutions jumps 10%; Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in company
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is often dubbed by Indian media as the country’s Warren Buffett. (Photo: Reuters)

Firstsource Solutions jumps 10%; Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in company

1 min read . 12:56 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • The company reported a 6.8% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit to 91.58 crore in the March quarter while net sales rose 10.7% to 1,067.26 crore

MUMBAI: Shares of Firstsource Solutions surged over 10% on Friday on reports that ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in the company to 2.88% during the June quarter.

At 1205 pm, shares of Firstsource Solutions traded at 43.45, up 7.5% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was down 0.6% at 36,498.13.

In the June quarter, Jhunjhunwala bought 57 lakh equity shares, or 0.82% stake, in FirstSource Solutions, following which his shareholding in the company stands at 2.88%.

Firstsource Solutions reported a 6.8% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit to 91.58 crore in the March quarter while net sales rose 10.7% to 1,067.26 crore during the period.

Since the beginning of 2020, the stock has gained 6%, outperforming the Sensex which has declined 12%.

Firstsource Solutions is a provider of a range of business process management services across the customer life cycle delivered through transaction processing. The firm's segments include banking, financial services and insurance and non-banking, financial services and insurance. Its clients are spread across US and Canada, UK, India, among others.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated