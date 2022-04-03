Firstsource to Birlasoft: Why small-cap IT stocks could be in focus this week

Stocks to watch this week: After ushering in FY23 on strong note, Indian stock market could be strongly dictated by FIIs' trade pattern and corporate earnings by the listed companies. However, one must not forget that historically month of April at Indian secondary market has always remained one of the best months where small-cap and mid-cap stocks outperform other segments. As result season would be beginning with IT majors like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech Q4 FY22 results, market experts are expecting small-cap IT stocks to remain in focus this week.

