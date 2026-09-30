Firstsource Solutions share price jumps 9% with volume surging 2 times - Experts highlight key levels to watch

Firstsource Solutions' share price surged almost 9%, with volume nearly 2 times higher, in early deals on the BSE on Wednesday, 30 September, in an otherwise cautious market amid rising US bond yields and elevated oil prices. Firstsource Solutions shares opened at ₹248.35 against their previous close of ₹249.55 and jumped as much as 8.6% to rise to an intraday high of ₹270.90. The stock, however, pared gains and traded 3% higher at ₹257.20 around 9:35 am. The equity benchmark Sensex was up 0.16% to 72,645 at that time.

Firstsource Solutions share price trend The stock looks set to snap its five-day losing streak on the BSE on Wednesday.

Year-to-date, the stock is down 23% compared to a 15% fall in the Sensex. However, on a shorter timeframe of the last six months, the stock has witnessed strong gains, rising 25% compared to a 1% rise in the Sensex.

Firstsource Solutions shares hit their 52-week low of ₹200.60 this year on 2 March, while they scaled their 52-week high of ₹371.80 on 19 November last year.

Firstsource Solutions latest news In an exchange filing on 22 September, Firstsource Solutions announced it was recognised as the first runner-up among the best ‘Services Eating Software’ at the inaugural services-as-software (SaS) awards by the independent research firm HFS.

Additionally, on 25 September, it said it was named among India’s 'Best Workplaces™ for Women 2026' by Great Place to Work®.

Firstsource Solutions, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, is a global business intelligence partner that provides technology-driven solutions across sectors, including healthcare, banking and financial services, communications, media, technology, retail and utilities.

Firstsource Solutions financial performance For the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27), the company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 24% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,751.75 crore, up from ₹2,220.93 crore in Q1FY26.

Profit for the quarter attributable to owners of the equity declined 2% YoY to ₹165.92 crore from ₹169.33 crore in the same quarter last year.

Experts highlight key levels to watch Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, underscored that Firstsource Solutions has been trading within a volatile range ( ₹245- ₹292) for more than a month.

Kumar said a decisive break on either side of this range is essential for a sustainable move in that direction.

"A cross and sustain above ₹292 could push it towards ₹330 in the near term; conversely, a fall below ₹245 could drag it back to the ₹225- ₹210 zone in the immediate near term," said Kumar.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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