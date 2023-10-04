Fitch affirms Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rating at 'BB'; outlook stable
Fitch Ratings affirms the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Fitch Ratings affirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' following the disclosure of its intention to sell a 75% ownership in its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business, held under subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. The outlook is 'Stable', according to the international credit rating agency release today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started