Fitch cuts US credit rating to AA after debt limit standoffs; cites expected fiscal deterioration over next three years

 1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 06:32 AM IST Livemint

Fitch’s move comes two months after Democratic President Joe Biden and the Republican-controlled House of Representatives reached a debt ceiling agreement that lifted the government's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit.

In May, Fitch had placed its "AAA" rating of US sovereign debt on watch for a possible downgrade, citing downside risk.
In May, Fitch had placed its “AAA” rating of US sovereign debt on watch for a possible downgrade, citing downside risk.

Rating agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the US government's top credit rating citing  expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years and growing general government debt burden.

Fitch downgraded the United States to AA from AAA, in a move that came despite the resolution of the debt ceiling crisis two months ago.

In May, Fitch had placed its “AAA" rating of US sovereign debt on watch for a possible downgrade, citing downside risk.

Fitch’s move comes two months after Democratic President Joe Biden and the Republican-controlled House of Representatives reached a debt ceiling agreement that lifted the government's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit.

“In Fitch's view, there has been a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters, notwithstanding the June bipartisan agreement to suspend the debt limit until January 2025," the rating agency said in a statement.

“The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management," it said.

Earlier, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) had also downgraded the US credit rating.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, disagreeing with Fitch's downgrade, called it “arbitrary and based on outdated data."

The White House also said it “strongly disagrees with this decision".

US Treasury yields declined in Tokyo on Wednesday after the credit rating downgrade by Fitch lowered.

The 10-year Treasury note declined about 3.2 basis points (bps) to 4.015%.

(With inputs from Reuters)

