Fitch cuts US credit rating to AA after debt limit standoffs; cites expected fiscal deterioration over next three years1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 06:32 AM IST
Fitch’s move comes two months after Democratic President Joe Biden and the Republican-controlled House of Representatives reached a debt ceiling agreement that lifted the government's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit.
Rating agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the US government's top credit rating citing expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years and growing general government debt burden.
