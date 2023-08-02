comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Fitch downgrades US credit rating: Here's what market experts, economists make of it
Fitch downgrades US credit rating: Here's what market experts, economists make of it

 2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 08:47 AM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+ due to fiscal decline, high debt burden, and governance issues.

According to a press release from the credit rating agency, the United States' credit rating has been downgraded, as a result of the expected fiscal decline over the following three years. (REUTERS)Premium
According to a press release from the credit rating agency, the United States' credit rating has been downgraded, as a result of the expected fiscal decline over the following three years. (REUTERS)

The United States of America's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) was reduced to ‘AA+’ from ‘AAA’ by credit rating firm Fitch Ratings on Tuesday. A Stable Outlook was given in place of the Rating Watch Negative. The country ceiling has been affirmedat'AAA'.

According to a press release from the credit rating agency, the United States' credit rating has been downgraded, as a result of the expected fiscal decline over the following three years, the high and rising general government debt burden, and the erosion of governance compared to 'AA' and 'AAA' rated peers over the past 20 years, which has been demonstrated by numerous debt limit standoffs and last-minute agreements.

Following the downgrade, several experts shared their opinions on Twitter;

Ajay Bagga, Chairman,Elyments Platforms Pvt Ltd

"In 2011 , post a bitter debt ceiling standoff, S&P Global Ratings had cut US ratings by one notch.

Seeing the historical precedent and the singular positioning of the US economy and currency, we don't expect much of an impact of this move. The US was stripped of its top-tier sovereign credit grade by Fitch Ratings, due to the country’s ballooning fiscal deficits and an “erosion of governance" that’s led to repeated debt limit clashes over the past two decades. Fitch cut the US rating one level from AAA to AA+," said Ajay Bagga.

 

Kirtan A Shah, Founder of FPA Edutech

"Fitch downgraded the US sovereign rating from AAA to AA+, with a stable outlook.

If I am not wrong, Fitch was the only one amongst the big rating agencies which was still at AAA for US, everyone else was already at AA+

Theoretically, US yields should rise, stocks should fall but impact if any will be short lived I think, let’s see," said Kirtan.

Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner & CIO at Compcircle

"The surprising part is not downgrade of US by Fitch…

The surprising part is that US pays $1 trillion only as interest on its Mountain of debt and yet its rating is AA+

Can’t sustain!

All the gyan of these rating agencies is reserved for emerging economies," said Gurmeet Chadha.

Mohamed A. El-Erian, President, Queens' College, Cambridge University Allianz, Gramercy advisor.

"In a strange move, Fitch just downgraded the US sovereign ratings from AAA to AA+, with a stable outlook.

The rating agency's justification is set out in this statement.

I am very puzzled by many aspects of this announcement, as well as by the timing.

I suspect I won't be the only one. The vast majority of economists and market analysts looking at this are likely to be equally perplexed by the reasons cited and the timing.

Overall, this announcement is much more likely to be dismissed than have a lasting disruptive impact on the US economy and markets," said Mohamed.

Justin Wolfers, Professor at U-M Economics and Ford School

"Fitch has downgraded the U.S. long-term credit rating from AAA to AA+.

And I’m mad as hell, because it’s the direct result of a multi-decade campaign of fiscal vandalism and political sabotage by Republicans, and the rest of us are left footing the bill," said Wolfers.

Also Read: Fitch cuts US credit rating to AA+ from AAA after debt limit standoffs; White House “strongly disagrees"

 

 

 

