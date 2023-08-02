Seeing the historical precedent and the singular positioning of the US economy and currency, we don't expect much of an impact of this move. The US was stripped of its top-tier sovereign credit grade by Fitch Ratings, due to the country’s ballooning fiscal deficits and an “erosion of governance" that’s led to repeated debt limit clashes over the past two decades. Fitch cut the US rating one level from AAA to AA+," said Ajay Bagga.