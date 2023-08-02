"Nothing Fitch says is wrong, but nothing it says is new either and there are not any real-world implications of the downgrade (as far as covenants being tripped or people not being able to own Treasuries). In my view, US stocks given the recent ramp up are quite expensive, and this leaves them very exposed to exogenous events, but as we saw with the BOJ (Bank of Japan) last week, if the macro development isn’t actually material, equities will be quick to reverse a knee-jerk sell-off," said Sehgal.