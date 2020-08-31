In the entire fiscal 2019-20, companies had raised ₹ 14,984 crore.

Five companies garner ₹ 882 cr via NCDs in April-July

1 min read . 05:20 PM IST

PTI

Fund raising through retail issuance of non-convertible debentures slumped 79% to ₹882 crore in the first four months of this fiscal due to falling institutional participation and decline in credit ratings of such instruments