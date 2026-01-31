Five dividend stocks to watch for the next 3 years
Equitymaster 8 min read 31 Jan 2026, 07:00 am IST
Summary
These companies generate steady operating cash flows, maintain disciplined balance sheets and return capital consistently, making them suitable for investors seeking income and stability over the medium term.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Finding comfort in the stock market is not easy right now. Prices have risen faster than dividends, and yields have declined across much of the market. Many stocks look fully priced, leaving investors dependent on further price appreciation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story