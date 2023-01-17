Five fundamental stock picks for you to look at amid uncertain times

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) has maintained a healthy balance sheet with its asset light business model. RVNL is a project executing agency working for and on behalf of MoR (Ministry of Railways) and has a strong order book visibility. The company has also finalised some strong orders with an order value of as much as ₹1,545 crore. The company is likely to get Navratna status and is aiming to expand to other countries. It is also expected to earn more from the National Rail Plan.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}