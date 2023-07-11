Five fundamental stocks you can bet on to give a boost to your portfolio

Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty are up about 7 per cent each in the year so far, boosted by strong foreign capital inflow due to the robust outlook of the Indian economy.

Sensex and Nifty are trading near their all-time high levels and experts believe despite some correction in the near term, the market will give healthy returns in the medium to long term.

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has a 12-month base case target of 21,430 for Nifty50. In a bull case scenario, the brokerage firm expects the Nifty to reach the level of 24,353 and in a bear case, the Nifty's target is 18,264 in the next 12 months.

"India continues to be the epitome of global growth with over 6.5 per cent expected GDP growth for FY24 (highest globally) even as growth is slowing down in US and Europe is embracing recession. India has witnessed a revival in FII inflows (strong global markets) and we expect the same to sustain a post-$23 billion outflow in the last two years and a decline in FII ownership by 300 bps to 20.3 per cent," said Prabhudas Lilladher.

"Rural India is showing green shoots post and soft inflation and favourable monsoons can accelerate demand further in a pre-election year. We remain positive on auto, banks, capital goods, hospitals, discretionary consumption and building materials. El Nino and the 2024 elections remain a key risk. A stable government after elections and the continuation of economic policies can take the markets to the next level," the brokerage firm said.

Experts suggest buying quality stocks at this juncture to reap the benefits of the Indian market's bright prospects. We picked five stocks suggested by brokerage firms Motilal Oswal and HDFC Securities that you can buy for the next three-four quarters. Take a look:

Brokerage firm: Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Tata Motors | Target price: ₹ 700

The brokerage firm believes Tata Motors should witness a healthy recovery as supply-side issues ease (for JLR) and commodity headwinds stabilise (for the India business).

"It will benefit from (a) CV upcycle and stable growth in PVs, (b) company-specific volume/margin drivers, and (c) a sharp improvement in FCF and leverage in both JLR as well as the India business," Motilal Oswal said.

As per the brokerage firm, the stock trades at 19.3 times/16.2 times FY24E/FY25E consolidated P/E (price-to-earnings ratio) and 5 times/4.2 times EV/EBITDA.

Varun Beverages | Target price: ₹ 700

Motilal believes Varun Beverages' focus on adjacent categories such as dairy-based beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks and juices will sustain the strong growth momentum.

"We expect Varun Beverages to maintain its earnings momentum, underpinned by: (1) higher demand for its products, on the back of a prolonged summer season, soaring temperatures and heat waves, (2) higher acceptance of newly launched products, including the dairy-based beverages, (3) increased penetration in newly acquired territories of South and West India, and (4) growing refrigeration in rural and semi-rural areas," said Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm expects a revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 17 per cent, 19 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively, over 2022-25.

Brokerage firm: HDFC Securities

Welspun Enterprises | Base case target price: ₹ 247.4 | Bull case target price: ₹ 273.65

HDFC Securities said Welspun Enterprises is one of the key beneficiaries of increasing government focus on the greenfield expressway projects that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is focusing on.

Its focus on margins and cash flow generation augurs well from a long-term perspective.

Over the years, the company has transformed itself into one of the leading EPC contractors and has grown its order book and revenue at a healthy rate with good margins.

Welspun Enterprises has also calibrated diversification to continue the growth momentum, without assuming the concentration risk, leading to superior scalability and recognition. Robust execution capabilities coupled with a strong repository of asset base enabling efficient execution would reflect strong revenue growth.

"Welspun Enterprises has strong financials and a healthy balance sheet as compared to its peer companies which give the company a competitive advantage in bidding for new bulky projects. Its continued focus on adding and diversifying project portfolio at healthy margins reinforces our positive view on the company," HDFC Securities said.

"We expect revenue, EBITDA, and PAT to grow at a CAGR of 16 per cent, 28 per cent, and 20 per cent, respectively, over FY23–25E. We think the base case fair value of the stock is ₹247.4 and the bull case fair value is ₹273.65 over the next three-four quarters. Investors can buy the stock in the band of ₹222-228 and add more on dips to ₹195-201 band," said HDFC Securities.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) | Base case target price: ₹ 65 | Bull case target price: ₹ 71

HDFC Securities pointed out HUDCO has off late ventured into corporate lending activities for urban infrastructure including power, lending to Gridcos in states.

"We expect the loan book of the company to grow at a conservative CAGR of nearly 8 per cent over FY23-FY25E. PAT is expected to grow at 11.4 per cent CAGR on account of, stable spreads and contained credit costs. Most of the concerns seem to be reflected in the price and the stock is available at an inexpensive valuation and offers an attractive dividend yield (FY23 dividend ₹3.85)," HDFC Securities said.

"We believe investors can buy the stock in the band of ₹58-59 and add on dips in ₹52-53 band (0.63 times FY25E ABV) for base case fair value of ₹65 (0.78 times FY25E ABV) and bull case fair value of ₹71 (0.85 times FY25E ABV) in the next 2-3 quarters," said the brokerage firm.

NLC India | Base case target price: ₹ 118 | Bull case target price: ₹ 130

NLC reported encouraging H2FY23 (second half of FY23) numbers. Given the expansion of the company in coal-based thermal plants, coal mining and significant renewable capacity addition, NLC is expected to continue to do well.

Increasing electricity demand and power reforms undertaken by the government provide a stable business environment. The company is expected to exhibit considerable revenue and PAT growth from its existing level.

"We expect revenue, EBITDA and PAT to increase at a CAGR of 13 per cent, 14 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively, over FY23-25E. We think the base case fair value of the stock is ₹118 (7.3 times FY25E EPS and 0.9 times FY25E BV) and the bull case fair value is ₹130 (8 times FY25E EPS and one time FY25E BV) over the next three-four quarters. Investors can buy the stock in the band of ₹106 – 109 (6.6 times FY25E EPS and 0.8x FY25E BV) and add more on dips in the band of ₹97 - 99 (6 times FY25E EPS and 0.75 times FY25E BV)," said HDFC Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of the brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.