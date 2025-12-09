Five fundamentally strong Nifty 500 stocks near 52-week lows

Although the Nifty hovers near all-time highs, the broader market continues to correct, revealing a very different story beneath the headline index.

Even within the Nifty, the recent upmove has been driven by a narrow set of names in banking, autos, and metals, while most other sectors have struggled to find momentum.

The Nifty 500 is up by barely 3% over the past year, and the pressure on individual stocks is intense.

A handful of companies with steady balance sheets, resilient cash flows, and strong operating discipline have slipped to their 52-week lows.

This editorial covers five fundamentally strong Nifty 500 companies trading near 52-week lows.

Let's take a look…

ITC Ltd

First on the list is ITC, which is just 2.6% above its 52-week low of ₹390 per share.

ITC is India's leading cigarette company, with three main business verticals: FMCG, paperboards, paper and packaging, and agri business. It has a portfolio of 25 world-class Indian brands that reach over 260 million homes in India.

Its non-cigarette businesses have grown nearly 40-fold since 2000 and constitute about two-thirds of net segment revenue. The balance comes from the cigarette business.

ITC revenue declined 2.4% year-on-year to ₹19,500 crore in the September quarter of FY26. However, profit after tax (PAT) surged 2.6% to ₹5,190 crore.

Heavy rains and the transition to the new GST system impacted the FMCG business. Cigarette revenue increased 6.8%, driven by premium offerings.

The paperboard, paper, and packaging segment also saw growth, but this was offset by a slower performance in the agribusiness.

Looking ahead, ITC plans to evolve into a future-ready portfolio, achieve digital dominance, and scale up newly established high-growth businesses.

It plans to continue building the FMCG portfolio by fortifying core brands, accelerating growth in existing segments, and nurturing new growth drivers.

A key element is leveraging established “mother brands" (over 25 world-class Indian brands) to foray into value-added adjacency—expanding Aashirvaad into dairy, ready-to-eat products, and spices; Sunfeast into dairy beverages and cakes; and Savlon into sanitizers and wipes.

ITC also plans to continue making value-enhancing acquisitions. Its previous acquisitions include 24 Mantra Organic Foods, Ample Foods, and Mother Sparsh Baby Care.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd

Second on the list is Tata Motors, which is trading 10% above its 52-week low of ₹324 (adjusted for the demerger).

It manufactures passenger vehicles (PVs) and utility vehicles (UVs) and has a presence in over 100 countries. It also sells premium PV brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The company ranks second in the PV segment, with 13.7% market share (October 2025). Moreover, it also has a 42% market share in the electric vehicle (EV) market.

The financials were subdued in FY25 due to the sector slowdown and the underperformance of the JLR business, which drives its revenue growth.

Revenue declined 13.5% to ₹72,350 crore in Q2 FY26, mainly due to a 24% decline in JLR revenue. This was partially offset by 15% growth in the India business and exchange rate benefits.

The EV business achieves its highest-ever quarterly sales volume, growing 59% to 24,900 units. EV EBITDA margin (excluding product development expenses) improved to 8% in Q2 FY26, up from 1.7% in the same quarter last year.

The internal combustion engine segment’s EBITDA margin came in at 6.4%, down almost 50bps due to higher commodity costs and adverse pricing.

JLR's margins turned negative due to exceptional losses of ₹2,600 related to a cyber incident and redundancy programme. As a result, the company reported a net loss in the quarter.

Looking ahead, management anticipates a stronger H2 FY26 compared to a disappointing H1, driven by recovery actions at JLR and product interventions in the domestic PV business.

However, JLR's business is expected to remain subdued due to US tariffs and China's luxury tax, which is likely to reduce margins.

Industry overcapacity and weak global demand are expected to continue to pressure the business. However, the domestic business anticipates a strong H2 driven by product launches (such as Tata Sierra) and the GST reduction.

The company expects ICE profits to improve in Q4 due to price increases and the launch of the Sierra. Management is also planning to introduce new products to strengthen the portfolio.

The company's long-term aim is to increase its PV market share to 18-20% by FY30.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

Third on the list is Tata Consultancy Services, which is trading 9.4% above its 52-week low.

TCS is India's largest IT services, consulting, and business solutions company, and the second-largest globally.

The company's service portfolio spans a broad range of offerings, including application development, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), data and cloud services, engineering, and cybersecurity.

TCS’s performance has been subdued amid a clouded IT sector outlook and geopolitical headwinds, including delayed client decision-making, reduced discretionary spending, and prolonged deal cycles across key markets. This has led to a fall in its share price.

TCS revenue in Q2FY26 increased by 2.4% to ₹65,800 crore, with margin expansion of 110 basis points (bps) to 25.2%. PAT rose by 1.5% to ₹12,130 crore.

India saw the largest revenue decline at -33.3%. In contrast, growth came from the Middle East and Africa (+19.1%), Asia Pacific (+5.8%), Latin America (+7.4%), the UK (+5.2%), and Continental Europe (+7.6%).

Among verticals, technology and services grew the most at 9.4%, followed by the banking and financial services industry (+7%), energy, resources and utilities (+5.9%), manufacturing (+5.4%), life sciences and healthcare (+3.9%), and communication and media (+0.7%).

The company reported operational resilience amid sectoral challenges. It has a strong order pipeline, with total contract value (TCV) for Q2 at $10 billion.

Looking ahead, TCS aims to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company.

It has launched its sovereign cloud business for India and a few other parts of the world. Its $7 billion data centre investment pipeline, which aims to create 1GW of capacity, will anchor the expansion of its sovereign cloud business.

The data centre investment is closely tied to hyperscalers, who are the major providers of cloud services globally. It plans to deepen its partnership with the hyperscalers and AI companies.

The data centre initiative is expected to provide long-term, committed annuity revenues, with industry-leading return ratios and a mid- to high-teens internal rate of return. Data centre revenue is projected to begin around FY28.

This investment in AI and sovereign data centres is an integral part of TCS's five-pillar strategy.

TCS aims to differentiate itself from competitors by offering an end-to-end solution in the AI value chain, going beyond being just a transactional data centre operator. This allows TCS to help partners and clients “shape the market" for AI applications.

Trent Ltd

Fourth on the list is Trent, which is trading at a 52-week low of ₹4,158.

Trent is engaged in the retailing and trading of apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its business strategy involves nurturing, building, and growing brands of scale in the fashion and lifestyle space.

Its key retail formats include value-fashion brands (Westside, Zudio), Utsa (ethnic and beauty), Samoh (premium), and Star (hypermarket). It also distributes Zara and Massimo Dutti products in India.

As of Q2 FY26, Trent's total store count stood at 1,101 across 251 cities. Of these, Westside had 261 stores, Zudio (806), and Star (77).

In Q2 FY26, revenue increased 17% to ₹4,720 crore. PAT grew 6% to ₹450 crore, with an operating margin of 10%. Star's revenue fell 2.1% to ₹880 crore due to multiple store upgrades. The segment contributed 18.6% of total revenue.

The company generates 73% of its revenue from its brands. Trent's growth has slowed, leading to a decline in the share price.

Looking ahead, expansion of the fashion segment is expected to be the biggest driver of growth amid a slowdown in same-store sales. Store additions typically pick up in the second half of the financial year.

There is potential for scaling up emerging segments, including beauty, innerwear, and footwear. These emerging categories contributed 21% of standalone revenue in the quarter.

The Star business is seen as having a long runway for growth, as it currently operates in only 10 cities. Trent plans to launch more Star stores in the coming quarters. Trent is also expected to benefit from increased discretionary spending following the recent GST cuts.

Power Grid Corporation of India

Fifth on the list is Power Grid, which is 8.5% above its 52-week low of ₹247.

Power Grid is a PSU owned by the ministry of power. It’s engaged in the transmission of bulk electricity in Indian states.

It has a monopoly in this sector, transmitting about 50% of the total electricity generated in India through its transmission network. The company boasts an impressive history of rewarding its shareholders.

The company's revenue was stable at ₹11,350 crore in Q2 FY26, while PAT declined 4% to ₹3,560 crore. The company’s core transmission business was subdued.

Looking ahead, there is a renewed focus on India's power and transmission sector. This has opened up a multi-decade investment opportunity, with a capex of ₹40 trillion estimated over the next decade.

This is expected to be driven by rising power demand, the shift toward renewable energy, and the modernisation of power infrastructure.

Under the transmission segment, Power Grid expects a capex of ₹2 trillion. It has laid out a capex guidance of ₹28,000 crore in FY26, ₹35,000 crore in FY27, and ₹45,000 crore in FY28. This is expected to maintain its current growth momentum.

Power Grid has also ventured into the data centre space. Its 1,000-rack facility is expected to be commissioned in Q4. It’s also participating in battery energy storage system projects.

Conclusion

The recent correction across the Nifty 500 companies has pulled several fundamentally strong companies toward their 52-week lows, creating a situation where market pessimism outweighs business realities.

Each of these five companies faces short-term pressures, yet their balance sheets, competitive positioning, and long-term growth drivers remain intact.

However, instead of relying solely on hype, it’s necessary for investors to carefully analyse the company's fundamentals, including financial performance, corporate governance practices, and growth strategies.

Happy Investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com.