Five fundamentally strong stocks down nearly 40% in the past one year

#5 IRCTC

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC), which was listed in October 2019, is a strong monopoly stock. It’s the only entity authorised by Indian Railways to offer online railway tickets. The company also enjoys a monopoly in packaged drinking water. It's the only entity authorised by the ministry of railways to manufacture and distribute packaged drinking water at all railway stations and trains under the Rail Neer brand.