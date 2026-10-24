A trailing dividend yield is calculated by dividing the dividends paid over the last 12 months by today's share price. While most screeners use this metric to rank high-yield dividend stocks, it can be misleading for three reasons: a one-time special dividend, changes in share count or business fundamentals after the payout, or a dividend that has already gone ex-dividend, meaning new buyers will not receive it. That is why examining these factors is crucial before investing in high-yield dividend stocks.
Five Indian stocks offering dividend yields up to 10%
SummaryWhile trailing dividend yields offer an easy way to spot income opportunities, one-off special payouts, corporate demergers, and unsustainable payout ratios mean investors must look beyond headline numbers before buying in.
A trailing dividend yield is calculated by dividing the dividends paid over the last 12 months by today's share price. While most screeners use this metric to rank high-yield dividend stocks, it can be misleading for three reasons: a one-time special dividend, changes in share count or business fundamentals after the payout, or a dividend that has already gone ex-dividend, meaning new buyers will not receive it. That is why examining these factors is crucial before investing in high-yield dividend stocks.
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Equitymaster is India's leading independent equity research platform, providing in-depth research and analysis on BSE- and NSE-listed companies since 1996. As a SEBI-registered Research Analyst [Registration No. INH000021128], Equitymaster covers the full spectrum of Indian equities — bluechip stocks, midcap stocks, smallcap stocks, and microcap stocks.<br><br> At the heart of Equitymaster's research philosophy are the principles of value investing — particularly the margin of safety and the primacy of investment over speculation. All research is produced by an independent team of SEBI-registered research analysts with vast experience in Indian financial markets, using detailed systems and processes developed entirely in-house.<br><br> With over 17 lakh readers across 72 countries, Equitymaster is one of India's leading equity research publications. Since 1996, the goal has remained the same — to deliver honest, unbiased, and credible equity research that helps Indian investors make better, more informed decisions.
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