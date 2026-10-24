Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Five Indian stocks offering dividend yields up to 10%

Equitymaster
8 min read24 Oct 2026, 07:01 AM IST
Investing in high-yield dividend stocks might seem like a no-brainer, but it comes with several critical caveats. Image: Pixabay
Investing in high-yield dividend stocks might seem like a no-brainer, but it comes with several critical caveats. Image: Pixabay
Summary

While trailing dividend yields offer an easy way to spot income opportunities, one-off special payouts, corporate demergers, and unsustainable payout ratios mean investors must look beyond headline numbers before buying in.

Gift this article

A trailing dividend yield is calculated by dividing the dividends paid over the last 12 months by today's share price. While most screeners use this metric to rank high-yield dividend stocks, it can be misleading for three reasons: a one-time special dividend, changes in share count or business fundamentals after the payout, or a dividend that has already gone ex-dividend, meaning new buyers will not receive it. That is why examining these factors is crucial before investing in high-yield dividend stocks.

A trailing dividend yield is calculated by dividing the dividends paid over the last 12 months by today's share price. While most screeners use this metric to rank high-yield dividend stocks, it can be misleading for three reasons: a one-time special dividend, changes in share count or business fundamentals after the payout, or a dividend that has already gone ex-dividend, meaning new buyers will not receive it. That is why examining these factors is crucial before investing in high-yield dividend stocks.

We have done the heavy lifting for you. Today, we look at five Indian stocks offering dividend yields of up to 10%.

We selected these five stocks by rebuilding each yield directly from its dividend record, using the share price on the dates shown. We also verified payout types (regular or special), record dates, earnings, and balance sheets.

#1 Jagran Prakashan

Jagran Prakashan (JPL) is a highly diversified Indian media conglomerate. It operates 8 print publications across 13 states in 10 different languages. It's best known for publishing Dainik Jagran, the most widely read daily newspaper in India, with a readership of 69 million.

Through its subsidiary Music Broadcast, in which it holds a 74% stake, the company operates the popular Radio City brand. It boasts a 17% market share during FY26.

Jagran Prakashan paid a dividend of 10 per share for FY26, including a special dividend of 3. This implies a yield of 16%. Excluding the special dividend, the yield is 11.3%.

The company paid a total dividend of 210 crore in FY26. JPL generated free cash flow of 230 crore in FY26 and has consistently generated positive free cash flow for more than a decade. A strong net cash balance of over 1,200 crore also helps the company fund dividends to shareholders.

In Q1FY27, its sales rose 8.5% to 500 crore, but profit fell 9% to 61 crore.

Looking ahead, JPL is navigating a mixed business environment. Dainik Jagran's advertisement revenue grew 4% year-on-year to 870 crore in FY26, while circulation revenue declined 2% to 280 crore.

JPL has implemented several initiatives to drive circulation growth. Management expects the results of these efforts to become apparent in the coming quarters.

Also Read | Havells India shares slide after Q2 results. What’s worrying investors?

#2 SBI Funds Management

SBI Funds Management is comfortably India's largest asset management company (AMC) by quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM), a position it has held since March 2021. Its mutual fund QAAUM stood at 12.51 trillion as of 31 March 2026, or 15.3% of the industry. Its total QAAUM, including portfolio management, alternative investment fund and advisory mandates, reached 29.46 trillion.

The company was listed on 21 July 2026 at 613 a share, a 6.85% premium to the 574 issue price, and currently trades at 500.

Its numbers are temporarily elevated because of pre-IPO capital restructuring, including a special dividend and bonus issue, which reduced reported net worth.

Its high yield is a result of the interim dividend of 70 a share paid in November 2025, before a bonus issue, and a 9.60-a-share dividend in March 2026.

SBI Funds Management has a lower active equity share and leads passive funds, with a 27.9% share in index funds and ETFs, which earn much lower fees.

A meaningful part also comes from institutions and the Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), another lower-yielding pool. Its equity performance has been middling, too, with less than 56% of equity AUM in the top two quartiles over three years.

Going forward, the company’s prospects depend on the growth of passive investing in India, which continues to gain market share at the expense of active funds.

#3 Expleo Solutions

Expleo Solutions is not a pure-play cybersecurity firm. Cybersecurity is simply one growth area within its broader IT engineering, testing, BFSI technology, and digital transformation business. This opportunity is driven by rising enterprise spending on secure software, cloud solutions, automation, and regulatory compliance.

On 28 July 2026, Expleo Solutions' board recommended a final dividend of 110 for FY26, which yields 12.25% at a share price of 897.

The payout equals 138% of its FY26 EPS of 79.89 and will cost roughly 170 crore, compared with an FY26 net profit of about 120 crore. As Expleo Group holds a 71.05% stake, most of this dividend flows to the promoters.

Source: Equitymaster

The company posted strong performance in Q1 FY27, with revenue growing 12.3% and operating margin expanding to 14.52% from 11.45%.

However, management signaled headwinds in a recent earnings call, warning that margin and top-line pressures will persist as part of a broader global trend. They also noted that overall deal ticket sizes are shrinking due to the rise of artificial intelligence.

To counter this, the company is shifting its FY27 strategy toward acquiring new clients, after prioritizing existing accounts last year. Meanwhile, it has inaugurated a significantly larger facility in Bengaluru to tap growing demand in aerospace and defence.

Also Read | SRF's persistent pain point hampers investors' confidence on earnings outlook

#4 Vedanta

Following a multi-way demerger that spun off its aluminium, power, oil and gas, and iron and steel units into separately listed entities, the remaining listed Vedanta entity is now a focused base-metals company centered on zinc, copper, nickel, and ferrochrome.

Its domestic copper footprint comprises the Silvassa refinery and its two operational copper rod plants, along with the Thoothukudi smelter and refinery in Tamil Nadu. The Thoothukudi facility has been shut since 2018 following a pollution-related closure order, which the Supreme Court declined to overturn on review in November 2024.

Vedanta's current 13.79% yield reflects 34 in FY26 dividends relative to a share price of 246. Those dividends were paid on pre-demerger shares, which were priced near 773 on 29 April 2026.

Source: Equitymaster

Overall, Vedanta maintains a track record of regular and generous dividend payouts.

Looking ahead, the company’s growth prospects hinge on the ambitious copper expansion story tied to the Vedanta name: a roughly $270 crore plan to nearly quadruple annual output at Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to 270,000–300,000 tonnes by 2031. This initiative will be executed through a newly listed US entity, CopperTech Metals, situated one level up under Vedanta Resources—the UK-domiciled parent that has held KCM since 2004.

Its roadmap also relies on Hindustan Zinc’s growth vision, driven by smelter expansions across existing locations. While these expansions are unlikely to materialize in FY27, strong execution momentum could bode well for the stock. Dividend distributions from Hindustan Zinc remain equally crucial, given Vedanta’s majority stake in the company.

#5 Indo Borax

Established in 1980, Indo Borax manufactures boron-based chemicals such as boric acid, borax, DOT, lithium hydroxide monohydrate, and related derivatives.

Its offerings serve sectors spanning steel, refractories, glass, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and agriculture, with boric acid serving as a key component in steel industry ramming mass and furnace linings.

The company's core manufacturing hub at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, has a rated capacity of 20,000 MT for boric acid and 6,000 MT for DOT.

For FY26, Indo Borax distributed 40 per share to shareholders—consisting of a 10 final dividend and a 30 special payout—against a record date of 21 July 2026.

Source: Equitymaster

The 130 crore dividend payout represented 2.6 times the company’s FY26 profit and roughly 61% of its 210 crore investment portfolio as of March 2026.

Ownership has also shifted recently: a consortium led by Zenrock Chemicals acquired a 50.80% stake in the company under an agreement signed on 15 December 2025. Subsequently, on 20 August 2026, Indo Borax agreed to acquire 64.26% of Kronox Lab Sciences for 250 crore. It also launched an open offer to acquire up to an additional 25.79% of Kronox at 157.27 per share, representing an outlay of up to 1,510 crore in cash.

Looking ahead, Indo Borax plans a capital expenditure of around 90 crore ( 900 million) across FY27 and FY28, funded entirely through internal accruals. Of this total, approximately 20 crore ( 200 million) is earmarked for setting up 4,000 MT of boron oxide capacity, with the remaining 70 crore ( 700 million) dedicated to adding 10,000 MT of boric acid capacity.

Commercial operations at the new facilities are expected to begin in FY29. Consequently, meaningful growth beyond current debottlenecking efforts will hinge on the timely execution and ramp-up of these proposed capacities, alongside market development for boric acid and its downstream products.

Also Read | 'AI-trade' bust to aid India partially; don’t tweak LTCG: Emkay Global's Arora

Conclusion

Investing in high-yield dividend stocks might seem like a no-brainer, but it comes with several critical caveats.

First, dividend yield is a backward-looking metric. Special dividends are rarely repeated. Second, major corporate actions—such as bonuses or demergers, as seen with SBI Funds and Vedanta—alter the overall share count after a dividend has been paid out. Finally, a payout ratio exceeding 100% of earnings is funded out of reserves and savings, making it unsustainable over the long run.

As always, investors should thoroughly evaluate business quality, financial strength, management execution, corporate governance, and valuation before drawing any investment conclusions.

Happy investing!

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

Gift this article

Topics

    Meet the Author

    Equitymaster

    Equitymaster is India's leading independent equity research platform, providing in-depth research anRead more

    d analysis on BSE- and NSE-listed companies since 1996. As a SEBI-registered Research Analyst [Registration No. INH000021128], Equitymaster covers the full spectrum of Indian equities — bluechip stocks, midcap stocks, smallcap stocks, and microcap stocks.<br><br> At the heart of Equitymaster's research philosophy are the principles of value investing — particularly the margin of safety and the primacy of investment over speculation. All research is produced by an independent team of SEBI-registered research analysts with vast experience in Indian financial markets, using detailed systems and processes developed entirely in-house.<br><br> With over 17 lakh readers across 72 countries, Equitymaster is one of India's leading equity research publications. Since 1996, the goal has remained the same — to deliver honest, unbiased, and credible equity research that helps Indian investors make better, more informed decisions.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeMarketsStock MarketsFive Indian stocks offering dividend yields up to 10%

    Five Indian stocks offering dividend yields up to 10%

    Equitymaster
    8 min read24 Oct 2026, 07:01 AM IST
    Investing in high-yield dividend stocks might seem like a no-brainer, but it comes with several critical caveats. Image: Pixabay
    Investing in high-yield dividend stocks might seem like a no-brainer, but it comes with several critical caveats. Image: Pixabay
    Summary

    While trailing dividend yields offer an easy way to spot income opportunities, one-off special payouts, corporate demergers, and unsustainable payout ratios mean investors must look beyond headline numbers before buying in.

    Gift this article

    A trailing dividend yield is calculated by dividing the dividends paid over the last 12 months by today's share price. While most screeners use this metric to rank high-yield dividend stocks, it can be misleading for three reasons: a one-time special dividend, changes in share count or business fundamentals after the payout, or a dividend that has already gone ex-dividend, meaning new buyers will not receive it. That is why examining these factors is crucial before investing in high-yield dividend stocks.

    A trailing dividend yield is calculated by dividing the dividends paid over the last 12 months by today's share price. While most screeners use this metric to rank high-yield dividend stocks, it can be misleading for three reasons: a one-time special dividend, changes in share count or business fundamentals after the payout, or a dividend that has already gone ex-dividend, meaning new buyers will not receive it. That is why examining these factors is crucial before investing in high-yield dividend stocks.

    We have done the heavy lifting for you. Today, we look at five Indian stocks offering dividend yields of up to 10%.

    We selected these five stocks by rebuilding each yield directly from its dividend record, using the share price on the dates shown. We also verified payout types (regular or special), record dates, earnings, and balance sheets.

    #1 Jagran Prakashan

    Jagran Prakashan (JPL) is a highly diversified Indian media conglomerate. It operates 8 print publications across 13 states in 10 different languages. It's best known for publishing Dainik Jagran, the most widely read daily newspaper in India, with a readership of 69 million.

    Through its subsidiary Music Broadcast, in which it holds a 74% stake, the company operates the popular Radio City brand. It boasts a 17% market share during FY26.

    Jagran Prakashan paid a dividend of 10 per share for FY26, including a special dividend of 3. This implies a yield of 16%. Excluding the special dividend, the yield is 11.3%.

    The company paid a total dividend of 210 crore in FY26. JPL generated free cash flow of 230 crore in FY26 and has consistently generated positive free cash flow for more than a decade. A strong net cash balance of over 1,200 crore also helps the company fund dividends to shareholders.

    In Q1FY27, its sales rose 8.5% to 500 crore, but profit fell 9% to 61 crore.

    Looking ahead, JPL is navigating a mixed business environment. Dainik Jagran's advertisement revenue grew 4% year-on-year to 870 crore in FY26, while circulation revenue declined 2% to 280 crore.

    JPL has implemented several initiatives to drive circulation growth. Management expects the results of these efforts to become apparent in the coming quarters.

    Also Read | Havells India shares slide after Q2 results. What’s worrying investors?

    #2 SBI Funds Management

    SBI Funds Management is comfortably India's largest asset management company (AMC) by quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM), a position it has held since March 2021. Its mutual fund QAAUM stood at 12.51 trillion as of 31 March 2026, or 15.3% of the industry. Its total QAAUM, including portfolio management, alternative investment fund and advisory mandates, reached 29.46 trillion.

    The company was listed on 21 July 2026 at 613 a share, a 6.85% premium to the 574 issue price, and currently trades at 500.

    Its numbers are temporarily elevated because of pre-IPO capital restructuring, including a special dividend and bonus issue, which reduced reported net worth.

    Its high yield is a result of the interim dividend of 70 a share paid in November 2025, before a bonus issue, and a 9.60-a-share dividend in March 2026.

    SBI Funds Management has a lower active equity share and leads passive funds, with a 27.9% share in index funds and ETFs, which earn much lower fees.

    A meaningful part also comes from institutions and the Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), another lower-yielding pool. Its equity performance has been middling, too, with less than 56% of equity AUM in the top two quartiles over three years.

    Going forward, the company’s prospects depend on the growth of passive investing in India, which continues to gain market share at the expense of active funds.

    #3 Expleo Solutions

    Expleo Solutions is not a pure-play cybersecurity firm. Cybersecurity is simply one growth area within its broader IT engineering, testing, BFSI technology, and digital transformation business. This opportunity is driven by rising enterprise spending on secure software, cloud solutions, automation, and regulatory compliance.

    On 28 July 2026, Expleo Solutions' board recommended a final dividend of 110 for FY26, which yields 12.25% at a share price of 897.

    The payout equals 138% of its FY26 EPS of 79.89 and will cost roughly 170 crore, compared with an FY26 net profit of about 120 crore. As Expleo Group holds a 71.05% stake, most of this dividend flows to the promoters.

    Source: Equitymaster

    The company posted strong performance in Q1 FY27, with revenue growing 12.3% and operating margin expanding to 14.52% from 11.45%.

    However, management signaled headwinds in a recent earnings call, warning that margin and top-line pressures will persist as part of a broader global trend. They also noted that overall deal ticket sizes are shrinking due to the rise of artificial intelligence.

    To counter this, the company is shifting its FY27 strategy toward acquiring new clients, after prioritizing existing accounts last year. Meanwhile, it has inaugurated a significantly larger facility in Bengaluru to tap growing demand in aerospace and defence.

    Also Read | SRF's persistent pain point hampers investors' confidence on earnings outlook

    #4 Vedanta

    Following a multi-way demerger that spun off its aluminium, power, oil and gas, and iron and steel units into separately listed entities, the remaining listed Vedanta entity is now a focused base-metals company centered on zinc, copper, nickel, and ferrochrome.

    Its domestic copper footprint comprises the Silvassa refinery and its two operational copper rod plants, along with the Thoothukudi smelter and refinery in Tamil Nadu. The Thoothukudi facility has been shut since 2018 following a pollution-related closure order, which the Supreme Court declined to overturn on review in November 2024.

    Vedanta's current 13.79% yield reflects 34 in FY26 dividends relative to a share price of 246. Those dividends were paid on pre-demerger shares, which were priced near 773 on 29 April 2026.

    Source: Equitymaster

    Overall, Vedanta maintains a track record of regular and generous dividend payouts.

    Looking ahead, the company’s growth prospects hinge on the ambitious copper expansion story tied to the Vedanta name: a roughly $270 crore plan to nearly quadruple annual output at Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to 270,000–300,000 tonnes by 2031. This initiative will be executed through a newly listed US entity, CopperTech Metals, situated one level up under Vedanta Resources—the UK-domiciled parent that has held KCM since 2004.

    Its roadmap also relies on Hindustan Zinc’s growth vision, driven by smelter expansions across existing locations. While these expansions are unlikely to materialize in FY27, strong execution momentum could bode well for the stock. Dividend distributions from Hindustan Zinc remain equally crucial, given Vedanta’s majority stake in the company.

    #5 Indo Borax

    Established in 1980, Indo Borax manufactures boron-based chemicals such as boric acid, borax, DOT, lithium hydroxide monohydrate, and related derivatives.

    Its offerings serve sectors spanning steel, refractories, glass, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and agriculture, with boric acid serving as a key component in steel industry ramming mass and furnace linings.

    The company's core manufacturing hub at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, has a rated capacity of 20,000 MT for boric acid and 6,000 MT for DOT.

    For FY26, Indo Borax distributed 40 per share to shareholders—consisting of a 10 final dividend and a 30 special payout—against a record date of 21 July 2026.

    Source: Equitymaster

    The 130 crore dividend payout represented 2.6 times the company’s FY26 profit and roughly 61% of its 210 crore investment portfolio as of March 2026.

    Ownership has also shifted recently: a consortium led by Zenrock Chemicals acquired a 50.80% stake in the company under an agreement signed on 15 December 2025. Subsequently, on 20 August 2026, Indo Borax agreed to acquire 64.26% of Kronox Lab Sciences for 250 crore. It also launched an open offer to acquire up to an additional 25.79% of Kronox at 157.27 per share, representing an outlay of up to 1,510 crore in cash.

    Looking ahead, Indo Borax plans a capital expenditure of around 90 crore ( 900 million) across FY27 and FY28, funded entirely through internal accruals. Of this total, approximately 20 crore ( 200 million) is earmarked for setting up 4,000 MT of boron oxide capacity, with the remaining 70 crore ( 700 million) dedicated to adding 10,000 MT of boric acid capacity.

    Commercial operations at the new facilities are expected to begin in FY29. Consequently, meaningful growth beyond current debottlenecking efforts will hinge on the timely execution and ramp-up of these proposed capacities, alongside market development for boric acid and its downstream products.

    Also Read | 'AI-trade' bust to aid India partially; don’t tweak LTCG: Emkay Global's Arora

    Conclusion

    Investing in high-yield dividend stocks might seem like a no-brainer, but it comes with several critical caveats.

    First, dividend yield is a backward-looking metric. Special dividends are rarely repeated. Second, major corporate actions—such as bonuses or demergers, as seen with SBI Funds and Vedanta—alter the overall share count after a dividend has been paid out. Finally, a payout ratio exceeding 100% of earnings is funded out of reserves and savings, making it unsustainable over the long run.

    As always, investors should thoroughly evaluate business quality, financial strength, management execution, corporate governance, and valuation before drawing any investment conclusions.

    Happy investing!

    Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

    This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Equitymaster

      Equitymaster is India's leading independent equity research platform, providing in-depth research anRead more

      d analysis on BSE- and NSE-listed companies since 1996. As a SEBI-registered Research Analyst [Registration No. INH000021128], Equitymaster covers the full spectrum of Indian equities — bluechip stocks, midcap stocks, smallcap stocks, and microcap stocks.<br><br> At the heart of Equitymaster's research philosophy are the principles of value investing — particularly the margin of safety and the primacy of investment over speculation. All research is produced by an independent team of SEBI-registered research analysts with vast experience in Indian financial markets, using detailed systems and processes developed entirely in-house.<br><br> With over 17 lakh readers across 72 countries, Equitymaster is one of India's leading equity research publications. Since 1996, the goal has remained the same — to deliver honest, unbiased, and credible equity research that helps Indian investors make better, more informed decisions.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeMarketsStock MarketsFive Indian stocks offering dividend yields up to 10%
      Read Next Story