AI stocks were in the spotlight on Monday after Nvidia announced the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as its president and chief executive, with immediate effect.
AI stocks were in the spotlight on Monday after Nvidia announced the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as its president and chief executive, with immediate effect.
Nvidia shares surged as much as 35% in intraday trading, marking their biggest single-day jump since 2000. The rally added more than $1 trillion to the company's market capitalization within hours, lifting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices.
Nvidia shares surged as much as 35% in intraday trading, marking their biggest single-day jump since 2000. The rally added more than $1 trillion to the company's market capitalization within hours, lifting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices.
With Nvidia back in focus, let's look at five Indian stocks linked to Nvidia that investors can add to their watchlist.
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
Netweb is one of India's leading providers of high-end computing solutions, with capabilities spanning high-performance computing, AI systems, private cloud infrastructure, enterprise workstations, and data centre servers.
Its association with Nvidia gives it exposure to the growing demand for advanced AI computing infrastructure. The company is among a select group of global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) involved in designing, engineering, and manufacturing next-generation AI GPU systems under its partnership with Nvidia.
The partnership has expanded over the years:
2023: Netweb entered into a manufacturing partnership with Nvidia for Grace CPU Superchip and GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip MGX server designs.
Nvidia Blackwell platform: The company is developing AI GPU systems based on Nvidia's Blackwell GB200 platform.
MGX server portfolio: Netweb expanded its Nvidia MGX-based server lineup, integrating Grace and GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips for on-premises and off-premises AI cloud infrastructure.
February 2026: The company launched Tyrone Spark, an AI edge supercomputing system based on Nvidia DGX Spark, and Tyrone CAMARERO GB200, based on the Nvidia GB200 NVL4 platform.
These systems are designed to support advanced AI workloads, including multi-trillion-parameter models, across edge deployments and core data centres. The products cater to both domestic and international markets, giving Netweb exposure to the expanding global AI infrastructure market.
Netweb Technologies share price performance-1 year
Source: BSE
E2E Networks Ltd
E2E Networks is India's first NSE-listed cloud computing company. It provides cloud infrastructure and high-performance computing solutions for AI, machine learning and other demanding workloads.
The company offers on-demand access to high-performance Nvidia GPUs, including B200, H200, H100, A100, A40, V100 and T4. It has also deployed Nvidia's latest-generation B200 GPU clusters, alongside its existing H200 and H100 infrastructure.
In August 2026, E2E Networks entered into a binding term sheet with an India-based sovereign AI company to provide long-term AI infrastructure, including Nvidia Blackwell cloud GPUs and allied services.
The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is valued at approximately ₹1,000 crore, excluding applicable taxes, and is expected to run until June 2029, as per the company's regulatory filing.
Its deployment of Nvidia GPUs, including the latest Blackwell infrastructure, and its long-term AI infrastructure contract make it a stock linked to Nvidia.
E2E Networks share price performance since listing
Source: BSE
Larsen and Toubro Ltd
L&T is a multinational conglomerate with operations across engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), hi-tech manufacturing, technology and financial services. The company operates in over 50 countries.
L&T is expanding its presence in AI infrastructure through its data centre business, Vyoma.AI. In August 2026, Vyoma.AI secured an order from US-based startup Together AI to build India's largest single-cluster AI infrastructure, powered by Nvidia's B300 GPUs.
The project, valued at ₹10,000-15,000 crore, will be developed at Vyoma.AI's Chennai data centre campus. It will feature 10,000 Nvidia B300 GPUs and support large-scale AI training, fine-tuning, and inferencing workloads.
The project is part of L&T's broader ambition to build gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure in India.
Further strengthening its AI ecosystem, L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has also partnered with SiMa.ai and Nvidia. According to its FY26 annual report, the company is advancing research and development initiatives in agentic AI, focusing on autonomous systems, automation and intelligent engineering operations.
Its development of a large-scale Nvidia-powered AI factory through Vyoma.AI makes it a stock linked to Nvidia's AI infrastructure ecosystem.
L&T share price performance-1 year
Source: BSE
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS is a global IT services, consulting and business solutions provider. The company is expanding its focus on artificial intelligence and aims to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company.
As part of this strategy, TCS is working across the AI value chain, from infrastructure to intelligence, to help clients adopt and scale AI solutions.
In July 2026, TCS launched the TCS Autonomous Engineering Lab, powered by Nvidia, at its Global Axis campus in Bengaluru.
The facility will serve as a physical AI hub to accelerate the development and deployment of AI-led solutions across the mobility and manufacturing sectors using Nvidia's AI infrastructure.
The lab will help enterprises move beyond pilot projects to large-scale deployment by providing facilities to design, test and validate industrial AI solutions.
TCS share price performance-1 year
Source: BSE
Delhivery
Delhivery is one of India's largest fully integrated logistics service providers. The company combines logistics infrastructure, transportation operations and technology to support the movement of goods across the country.
In February 2026, Delhivery announced a collaboration with Nvidia to develop digital mapping solutions tailored to India's complex geography and addressing systems.
Announced at the India AI Summit, the initiative will use Nvidia's accelerated computing stack, including CV-CUDA and Nemotron open models, to build scalable and locally relevant digital maps.
The project will leverage Delhivery's proprietary dataset, which includes billions of shipment records accumulated over several years, to improve mapping capabilities and address India's unique logistics challenges.
Delhivery share price performance-1 year
Source: BSE
Conclusion
Nvidia's growing influence in artificial intelligence is creating opportunities across industries, from cloud computing and data centres to engineering and logistics.
However, a link with Nvidia alone does not make a stock attractive. Investors should also track the companies' order execution, revenue growth, profitability, future investments and valuations before making any investment decision.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com