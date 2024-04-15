Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week
Oil traders will attempt to price in what the Iranian strike on Israel over the weekend means for the global market, while the metals world monitors the impact of the London Metal Exchange’s banning of new Russian supplies. Meanwhile, the annual BNEF Summit will convene in New York, bringing together project developers, government officials and bankers to discuss global trends in the energy transition.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil traders will attempt to price in what the Iranian strike on Israel over the weekend means for the global market, while the metals world monitors the impact of the London Metal Exchange’s banning of new Russian supplies. Meanwhile, the annual BNEF Summit will convene in New York, bringing together project developers, government officials and bankers to discuss global trends in the energy transition.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started