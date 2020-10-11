Five of 12 PSU bank stocks trade near face value

One of the reasons for low interest of investors in these stocks is limited free float, an analyst said, adding that most of the banks have government holding of over 90 per cent leaving little number of shares for the public to trade. The government holding in Indian Overseas Bank is at the highest level of 95.84 per cent followed by UCO Bank at 94.44 per cent, Bank of Maharashtra at 93.33 per cent and Central Bank of India at 92.39 per cent.