Five of top-10 most valued firms add 4.23 lakh crore in m-cap; check top gainers, losers
Five of the top-10 most valued domestic companies together added 4,23,014.4 crore in market valuation last week, with major contributions coming in from HDFC Bank, which recently completed the merger with its mortgage financier parent HDFC.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 623.36 points or 0.94%. The 30-share BSE index slided 887.64 points or 1.31% down to settle at 66,684.26 on Friday.

While HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the gainers, Reliance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Bharti Airtel suffered erosion from their market valuation last week.

HDFC Bank's market valuation jumped 3,43,107.78 crore to reach  12,63,070.52 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India (SBI) zoomed 27,220.07 crore to 5,48,819.01 crore, and that of ICICI Bank jumped 24,575.78 crore to 6,97,413.50 crore. The Tata Consultancy Services (ITC) added 21,972.81crore, to take its market valuation at  6,09,924.24 crore.

The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance climbed 6,137.96 crore to 4,59,425.99 crore.

However, the Reliance Industries faced an erosion by  1,37,138.56 crore to face a market value of 17,15,895.17 crore. Reliance announced the demerger of its financial services undertaking into RSIL (Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd), which was renamed JFSL (Jio Financial Services Ltd).

NSE and BSE conducted a special pre-open session for Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday on account of the demerger of its financial services business Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd.

Meanwhile, the market capitalization of TCS eroded by 52,104.89 crore to 12,32,953.95 crore. 

Infosys market valuation declined by 39,406.08 crore to 5,52,141.59 crore. Infosys shares tanked over 8% on Friday after the company reported a lower-than-expected 11% rise in net profit for the June quarter and slashed its FY24 growth outlook.

The market capitalization of Hindustan Unilever went lower by 17,163.77 crore to 6,11,786.57 crore. Bharti Airtel eroded 390.94 crore to register a market value of 4,94,726 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance remained the most valued company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

 

 

 

Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 07:14 PM IST
