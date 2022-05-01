Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Five of top-10 most valued firms gain 67,843 cr in m-cap. See details here

HDFC Bank's valuation climbed 16,251.27 crore to 7,68,052.87 crore and that of HDFC rallied 3,943.09 crore to 4,03,969.09 crore.
1 min read . 02:02 PM IST Livemint

  • The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever jumped by 25,234.61 crore to 5,25,627.06 crore, the most among the top-10 firms

Five of the top-10 most valued firms together added 67,843.33 crore in market valuation last week, with Hindustan Unilever Limited and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers, as per news agency PTI report.

The companies which emerged as the gainers from the top-10 pack include, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and HDFC , Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Adani Green Energy and State Bank of India were the laggards.

While, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever jumped by 25,234.61 crore to 5,25,627.06 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries advanced by 21,892.61 crore to reach 18,87,964.18 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation climbed 16,251.27 crore to 7,68,052.87 crore and that of HDFC rallied 3,943.09 crore to 4,03,969.09 crore. Bharti Airtel added 521.75 crore, taking its valuation to 4,06,245.26 crore.

Meanwhile, the market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled 22,594.64 crore to 12,98,999.83 crore. The market capitalisation of Infosys tanked 7,474.58 crore to 6,59,587.97 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India declined by 3,480.6 crore to 4,43,106.96 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped 2,600.14 crore to 5,16,762.48 crore. Adani Green's valuation went lower by 172.04 crore to 4,51,577.84 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Adani Green Energy, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and HDFC.

(With inputs from agencies)