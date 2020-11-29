Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Five of top 10 most valued firms lose together 91,699 cr m-cap; RIL worst hit
Five of top 10 most valued firms lose together 91,699 cr m-cap; RIL worst hit

1 min read . 12:46 PM IST PTI

  • Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel suffered losses in their market valuation
  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were the gainers

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of five of top-10 most valued firms declined by 91,699 crore last week, with heavyweight Reliance Industries emerging as the worst hit.

While Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel suffered losses in their market valuation, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.

RIL's market valuation tumbled by 60,829.21 crore to 12,23,416.97 crore.

The market capitalisation of HDFC plummeted 13,703.75 crore to 4,05,996.11 crore. Bharti Airtel's valuation declined 11,020.23 crore to 2,52,755.97 crore and that of ICICI Bank went lower by 5,090.54 crore to 3,26,225.04 crore.

The market capitalisation of Infosys dipped by 1,055.27 crore to 4,68,779.17 crore.

In contrast, HDFC Bank added 20,482.86 crore to 7,93,336.55 crore. Bajaj Finance's market capitalisation rose by 11,181.01 crore to 2,95,466.65 crore.

The valuation of TCS gained 7,335.91 crore to 10,05,320.15 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever jumped by 4,135.22 crore to 5,02,147.16 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added 2,538.64 crore to 3,76,485.84 crore.

During the last week, the Sensex advanced by 267.47 points or 0.60 per cent.

RIL was leading the chart of top-10 most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

