New Delhi: Five of the 10 most valued firms added 62,508.32 crore to their total market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the other gainers while Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance took a hit in their market valuation.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped 23,582.73 crore to reach 15,37,600.23 crore at close on Thursday, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

Bharti Airtel's valuation zoomed 15,377.67 crore to 3,76,917.83 crore and that of HDFC by 12,836.43 crore to 5,11,126.48 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever rose by 9,997.52 crore to 6,59,941.45 crore and that of State Bank of India by 713.97 crore to 3,85,721.71 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled 18,347.3 crore to 14,02,587.80 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance dropped 5,824.68 crore to 4,48,383.08 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation eroded by 4,429.22 crore to 8,67,933.20 crore and that of Infosys dipped 3,605.59 crore to 7,17,639.19 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank declined 3,013.49 crore to 4,99,218.97 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark rose 175.12 points or 0.30 per cent. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

