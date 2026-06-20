Five power grid stocks riding India’s energy transition

India generated 39,657 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy between April 2025 and January 2026, taking total power generation capacity to 520.51 gigawatts (GW) as of January 2026. Renewable and other non-fossil fuel sources now account for nearly 50% of the country's installed capacity, aligning with India's target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.
The rise in generation capacity mirrors growing electricity demand across the country. Power shortages have declined sharply from 4.2% in FY14 to just 0.03% till December 2025.
However, India's transmission and distribution network still faces significant gaps, resulting in a portion of renewable power being lost before it reaches consumers. At the same time, the rapid expansion of data centres, electric vehicles and digital infrastructure is adding fresh demand for reliable power transmission.