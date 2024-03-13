Five railway multibagger stocks including IRFC, RVNL, RailTel Corp nosedive up to 20% – here's why
Shares of RailTel Corporation of India ended today's session with a drop of 20% at ₹308.25. However, the stock still holds a 183% gain in a year. Similarly, Ircon International witnessed substantial selling pressure, with its stock finishing today's session with a drop of 10.77%.
In the past couple of days, the Indian market has been plummeting, and today's trading session made things even worse, especially for small-cap and mid-cap stocks. Many stocks that were highly favored by retail investors are now experiencing significant declines, sparking surprise and worry among investors about their portfolios.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started