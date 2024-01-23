Five railway stocks including IRFC, RVNL slide up to 14% amid profit booking
Shares of railway PSUs, including IRFC, Rail Vikas Nigam, Ircon International, IRCTC, and RailTel Corporation, plummeted between 7-14% in today's trade due to profit booking.
The remarkable rally in railway PSU stocks, observed in the last few weeks, paused during today's trade on account of profit booking. Shares of IRFC, Rail Vikas Nigam, Ircon International, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), and RailTel Corporation of India all plummeted in today's trade between 7-14%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started