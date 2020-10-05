Five reasons why investors might buy negative-yielding debt

Negative-yielding bonds that have a minuscule risk of default can be attractive to some investors. “Think of the negative yield as the cost of storage," says Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at New York financial research firm CFRA. “Would you rather pay nothing for questionable security, or would you rather pay a little bit more to ensure your principal is safe?" For instance, the “cost of storage" when investing in a 10-year German bund, which has a solid AAA credit rating, would be 0.5% a year based on recent yields. Yes, there’s a cost, but you have a near guarantee that you will get almost all your money back when the security matures.