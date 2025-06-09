Five shipbuilding stocks to watch as India strengthens ties with Japan
Equitymaster 5 min read 09 Jun 2025, 03:58 PM IST
Summary
Stronger maritime collaboration with Japan puts spotlight on five Indian stocks.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India is moving at a rapid pace on its journey to become a global hub for shipbuilding. The government has finalised a fresh round of international partnerships, including a major push with Japan, to strengthen the country’s maritime capabilities.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story