Five shipbuilding stocks to watch as India strengthens ties with Japan

India is moving at a rapid pace on its journey to become a global hub for shipbuilding. The government has finalised a fresh round of international partnerships, including a major push with Japan, to strengthen the country’s maritime capabilities.

In a recent bilateral meeting in Oslo, Indian shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Japan’s vice minister Terada Yoshimichi discussed a broad range of areas—from shipbuilding and maritime training to green ports and smart island development in Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep.

A key focus was encouraging Japanese investment in Indian shipyards, opening doors for technology transfer and capital support from some of Japan’sleading maritime companies.

Here are a fewshipbuilding stocks that could benefit from this growing India-Japan collaboration.

#1 Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Garden Reach Shipbuilders is already seeing direct benefits from these international maritime collaborations.

The company caters to the shipbuilding requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. It builds vessels, i.e. frigates, missile corvettes, anti-submarine warfare corvettes, survey vessels, offshore patrol vessels, etc.

Over the years, GRSE has also supplied various boats, pontoons, and barges. It owns three separate shipbuilding facilities close to each other in Kolkata. The ships are built at the Main Works Unit and the Rajabagan Dockyard.

As part of India’s recent global outreach in maritime partnerships, GRSE signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norwegian firm Kongsberg during the Nor-Shipping 2025 event in Oslo. The MoU sets the stage for India’s first-ever Polar Research Vessel (PRV).

This highlights India’s commitment to advancing oceanic and polar research capabilities while strengthening its indigenous shipbuilding industry under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The PRV will be developed with design expertise from Kongsberg and constructed by GRSE in Kolkata. It will cater to the requirements of the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), enabling scientific exploration in the polar and Southern Ocean regions.

GRSE is focusing on developing cutting-edge technology for the next generation of warships, like unmanned surface vessels (USVs), leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

#2 L&T

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is one of the major players in the shipbuilding industry, offering a wide range of services from designing and building new vessels to repairing and refitting existing ones.

It operates shipyards in Kattupalli, near Chennai, and Hazira, according to L&T India.

L&T's shipbuilding arm specialises in both defence and commercial vessels, including warships, submarines, auxiliary vessels, and specialised commercial ships.

It entered into a major MoU with Norway’s DNV, aimed at collaboration in several sectors. This partnership covers shipbuilding, offshore and maritime and expanding port Infrastructure, energy systems, industrial solutions and smart Infrastructure, sustainability, ESG and risk services, software, cyber security, platforms and digital solutions.

Going forward, the company plans to expand its defence business, leveraging its Kattupalli shipyard.

#3 Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) stands out as one of India's most modern and advanced shipyards. Incorporated in 1972, CSL is a leading player in the construction, repairs, and refits of all kinds of vessels,including periodic upgradation and life extension of ships.

CSL has built and repaired some of the largest ships in India and has recently delivered the prestigious Indigenous Aircraft Carrier to the Indian Navy, the largest warship ever built in India.

It has developed its expertise from building bulk carriers to smaller ships and ships which are more advanced in terms of technology such as Platform Supply vessels, and Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels. It has a significant focus on building warships for the Indian Navy.

Given this expertise in building advanced vessels, Cochin Shipyard is well-equipped to benefit from the recent India-Japan maritime collaboration.

Looking ahead, the company is investing ₹2,800 crore in infrastructure expansion, including a new dry dock and ship repair yard in Kochi, to enhance capacity for building and maintaining large warships.

#4 Swan Defence & Heavy Industries

Swan Defence & Heavy Industries, formerly Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd, isan Indian shipbuilding and heavy industry company. The company operates India's largest shipyard, located near Pipavav, Gujarat.

It is a prominent player in both commercial and defence shipbuilding, offering a range of services including shipbuilding, ship repair/retrofit, and heavy fabrication.

It offers facilities for new builds and repairs of commercial and defence vessels, repairs for Jack-Up Rigs, offshore vessels and heavy fabrication for offshore projects in oil & gas, yellow goods and offshore wind farms.

With its expansive shipyard and wide-ranging expertise, Swan Defence is well-placed to become an ideal partner for joint ventures, tech collaborations, or subcontracting deals that could emerge from the growing India-Japan maritime alliance.

Going forward, the company plans to become a major player in naval defence and oil and gas vessels.

#5 Marine Electricals

Marine Electricals is an integrated electrical and automation solutions provider for the marine and industry/commercial sectors.

Marine Electricals specializes in delivering innovative system solutions and reliable maintenance services for various ships, including naval, coast guard, container, and passenger vessels, as well as offshore and research crafts.

Since its establishment in 1978, Marine Electricals has emerged as a pioneering force in the global maritime industry, offering comprehensive electrical and electronic solutions.

The company’s services encompass ship-wide cable laying solutions, equipment installation, and package solutions for shipyards.

With decades of expertise in electrical automation, smart systems, and integrated ship solutions, the company is well-aligned to contribute meaningfully to these emerging priorities.

Being part of the Indian delegation to Norway, not only highlights Marine Electricals’ growing relevance in the sector but also places it in a strong position to explore international partnerships.

Going forward, the company plans to expand its reach.

Conclusion

India is swiftly reshaping its maritime sector with bold initiatives like Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

Thanks to the strong partnership with Japan, India is set to draw investments worth 5 trillion yen (around ₹3.2 trillion) by 2027, creating exciting opportunities for sustainable growth and innovation in shipbuilding, port modernisation, and smart island development. These are set to benefit the stocks in the shipbuilding space.

However, it's important to conduct thorough research on financials and corporate governance before making investment decisions, ensuring they align with your financial goals and risk tolerance.

Happy Investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com