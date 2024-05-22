Markets
Five solid small caps at 52-week lows. Time to take a close look?
Equitymaster 5 min read 22 May 2024, 01:29 PM IST
SummaryDespite the positive sentiment around small cap stocks in the market, these five small caps are trading near their yearly lows. Find out why
Small-cap stocks are making headlines again, but not for the reasons they were in March. Back then, comments from markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), had triggered a sell-off. Now, the narrative has flipped.
