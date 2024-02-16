Markets
Five stocks set to benefit from the 2024 elections
Equitymaster 6 min read 16 Feb 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Summary
- These stocks could benefit the most from the third possible term for Modi. Do you own?
Stock market investors typically fall into one of two categories. The vast majority employ a basic, surface-level analysis in their investment decisions, which lacks depth.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less