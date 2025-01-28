Five stocks to buy and sell today — 28 January

The aviation sector has had its share of ups and downs, and this has been absorbed by this counter in the last few weeks, and the prices are slowly heading higher. The ‘open interest’ data also indicates some buying emerging at lower levels, thus suggesting some potential rise in store.

• Havells India Ltd: Sell below ₹1,498 | Stop ₹1,525 | Target ₹1,400

After forming a strong base at lower support levels, muted Q3 numbers resulted in the breach of important supports. The move below the recent set of supports is inviting more selling into the prices. As RSI is heading lower, the bearishness could persist highlighting that we should be looking at some potential decline in the coming sessions.

• Greaves Cotton Ltd: Buy above ₹248 | Stop ₹240 | Target ₹285

This Indian conglomerate engineering company that manufactures clean technology powertrain products has been undergoing some volatile scenario in the last few days. The positive move seen on Monday highlights that there is a shift seen in the counter at lower levels and the trends are hinting at some bullish bias. With the ADX DMI showing a pullback one can consider that the trends are showing a potential to move higher.

Stocks recommended by MarketSmith India:

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Current market price ₹ 3,337.75 | Buy range ₹ 3,250–3,350 | Profit goal ₹ 3,880 | Stop loss ₹ 3,068 | Timeframe 2–3 Months

● ICICI Bank Ltd: Current market price ₹ 1,227.95 | Buy range ₹ 1,210–1,230 | Profit goal ₹1,330 | Stop loss ₹ 1,178 | Timeframe 2–3 Months

