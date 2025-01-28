Five stocks to buy and sell today — 28 January
Summary
- Here's a list of buy/sell recommendations for today from two analysts: Raja Venkatraman, and MarketSmith India.
Three stocks to buy, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
- Indigo (Interglobe Aviation Ltd): Buy above ₹4,195 | Stop ₹4,104 | Target ₹4,460
The aviation sector has had its share of ups and downs, and this has been absorbed by this counter in the last few weeks, and the prices are slowly heading higher. The ‘open interest’ data also indicates some buying emerging at lower levels, thus suggesting some potential rise in store.